Tamilisai visits GGH in Puducherry, inspects labs

Puducherry :

Her advisors, Chandramouli and Maheswari took the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and vaccination to the media persons also started in her presence on Friday.





Later, talking to news persons, Tamilisai said that the COVID vaccine is being manufactured in our country and all should get the vaccine. From today onwards, the first shot of COVID Vaccine will be given to media persons considering them as frontline workers, Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan said and added that steps would be taken to get the MRI scan repaired at the GGH.





The Lt Governor also said that steps would be taken to provide pending salary to the government-aided school teachers and an announcement whether examination has to be conducted to the classes up to 9th standard would be made soon.