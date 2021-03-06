Ex-minister urges L-G to withdraw exam idea

Puducherry :

In a statement here, Kamalakannan said that the students and parents were opposing to the six-day classes in a week and at this juncture, the Lt Governor had announced that examination for standard 9,10 and 11 would be conducted.





When Puducherry is not having a separate Board of Education and is following Tamil Nadu, the announcement of the Lt Governor Tamilisai further confused the students and parents. Hence, she should withdraw it and announce that all the students have passed as decided by the AIADMK government in Tamil Nadu, he added.