Vellore ryots miffed as govt ignores Thenpennai-Palar link

Chennai :

The scheme was announced by Jayalalithaa in 2013 and Rs 250 crore was allocated for it in the 2013-14 budget. Even when the present CM visited Vellore on August 20 for a personal review of the COVID-19 situation in integrated Vellore district, he had reiterated the announcement.





The scheme seeks to divert 3 TMC from the Then Pennai river at the Nedungal anaicut in Krishnagiri district to the Palar river via Gundar and Kollar rivers thereby ensuring increased irrigation for 24,625 acres, provision of drinking water facilities for a population of 1.52 lakh people in Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Vellore, Ranipet, Tirupattur, Tiruvannamalai, Cuddalore and Kancheepuram districts.





Diversion of water will ensure flows in the Palar for three months between October and December, officials averred. The issue cropped up following Palaniswami laying the foundation for linking the Cauvery–Gundar rivers at an estimated Rs 14,400 crore recently.





When asked about this, sources revealed that there was “not enough pressure” to start the project which annoyed farmers who said they had been raising the issue regularly at all agriculture grievance day meetings in integrated Vellore district.





Tamilaga Vivasayigal Sangam youth wing state president R Subash said, “saying there was no pressure is tantamount to a lie and if the project which serves 7 districts and even Chennai is not taken up then we will give a call for all farmers to boycott the polls.”





TN Farmers Association, Ranipet district president K Raja said, “it is painful that no mention is being made of the Palar-Then Pennai link when we have given more than 50 petitions on the issue. Only a party which promises the river link and builds check dams will get farmers votes.”





M Venkedasubbu, president, TN Hotels, who played a major role in making the CM announce the link project at Vellore in August said, “the feasibility study is over and what is necessary is digging a 54 km long channel to ensure total connectivity. Enquiries with pollution board revealed there was no related file pending with them.”