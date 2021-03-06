New scheme under PPP mode to upgrade all ITIs

Chennai :

Under this scheme, an interest-free loan will be given from the Centre to upgrade ITIs into Centres of Excellence (COE).





A senior official from the Labour Department told DT Next that to participate in the scheme, the state government has constituted an Institute Management Committee (IMC), comprising high-level officials and experts and registered it as a Society under the relevant Registration Act.





“The IMC has been entrusted with the task of managing the affairs of the ITI according to the agreement in the PPP model,” he said adding “accordingly the panel will assess emerging skill requirements in the region and suggest changes in training courses being run in the ITIs.”





Stating that the committee will also suggest starting short-term training courses and charge suitable fees for the students and also review training needs and approve the teaching of instructors, the official said, “To start with the Union government have provided an interest-free loan of up to Rs 2.5 crore to the IMC to begin the ITIs upgrading activities.”





On the role of the industry, who will also be the partner with the state government for the scheme, he said the industry partner will have to provide training to faculty members and on the job trainees of the ITI in industrial establishments.





“Apart from the Central funds, the industry partners will also contribute financially for machinery and equipment which may be instrumental in furthering the objectives of the scheme,” he said.





Pointing out that during the first phase, the government is planning to upgrade ITI in Theni, Tirupur and Nagapattinam districts, he said the rest of the ITIs in other districts will also be upgraded.





He said that the utilisation of Central funds will also be monitored by the National Steering Committee (NSC), which will be the apex body for guiding the implementation of the scheme.





“The IMC will have powers to utilize the funds for the upgradation,” he said adding “apart from Central funds and industry partner, the ITIs could also generate additional funds through innovative methods.