Ayacutdars protest seeking water release to Pidari Eri

Thiruchirapalli :

The farmers from Thirumalaisamudram near Vallam have been cultivating paddy in an area of 250 acres of land through the irrigation from Pidari Eri sourced from Kattalai Mettu Vaical. Since there was no water in the Pidari Eri, the samba crops have started to wither away and the farmers have approached the officials to release water to the lake through the Kattalai Mettu Vaical, but they were not provided a prompt response.





Since there was no response from the officials, the farmers who assembled near the waterbody raised slogans against the officials. They said that they had been demanding the release of water from February 26, but the officials pay no attention to their demands.





They said that they plan for a massive protest if their demands had not been fulfilled.