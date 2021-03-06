Drop concrete lining idea in Lower Bhavani canal, demand farmers

Coimbatore :

The Lower Bhavani Dam, the second largest in Tamil Nadu, is unique as it was built with earth along with its canal to help recharge the groundwater table. The dam irrigates a total area of over 2,07,000 acres and the canal has been designed to supply water for 1,03,500 acres at a single time.





“Even when the sluice gates are opened for direct irrigation in 1,03,500 acres, the remaining farm land gets recharged with increase in water level in wells and tanks for irrigation needs. However, such recharge of ground water level may be affected in more than 60,000 acres of agricultural land due to the lining of concrete in the Lower Bhavani Project canal,” said C Nallasamy, president of Keel Bhavani Vivasayigal Nala Sangam in a statement.





Also the excess water from LBP project can be taken for Kodiveri canal irrigation and Kalingarayan canal irrigation, before draining into Cauvery for irrigation in Delta districts.





“In 2013, the government then took up concrete lining of the LBP canal, however was dropped after farmers vehemently opposed it. Now again after seven years, the government has opened tenders for the project by just referring to renovation works without mentioning concrete lining. The project was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his visit to Coimbatore last month,” he added.





It was also pointed out that the concrete lining of the PAP canal project had turned out to be a failure and the concrete slabs fixed in Mullai Periyar canal came away. Instead of concrete lining, the farmer’s body suggested that widening of the canal and heightening its bunds will ensure better flow of water till the tail end areas.