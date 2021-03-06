EPS, OPS in AIADMK’s first list of 6

Chennai :

A statement from AIADMK headquarters said party coordinator O Panneerselvam and joint coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami along with BJP State president L Murugan and State in-charge CT Ravi signed the agreement. The list of constituencies will be decided during the visit of BJP leader Amit Shah scheduled on Sunday, sources said. As per the ruling party’s list, the party’s star candidates, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam will contest from their respective home constituencies of Edappadi in Salem and Bodinayakkanur in Theni districts.





Senior leaders D Jayakumar and C Ve Shanmugam have been fielded once again from Royapuram and Villupuram in northern Tamil Nadu respectively. For Srivaikuntam and Nillakottai reserve constituency the party has fielded sitting MLAs SP Shanmughanathan and S Thenmozhi. “These seats are uncontested and have thus been released on Friday, which is an auspicious day. The second list of candidates will be released by next week after finalising the seat-sharing talks this weekend,” said a party senior on condition of anonymity. According to AIADMK sources, 95 per cent of the State cabinet and 80 per cent of the sitting MLAs are to be fielded again by the party high command leaving fewer options for freshers, fence-sitters and newcomers to the party.





Sources said that top AIADMK leaders had made it clear that the party will have to contest in at least 170 seats to take on the formidable DMK, which is planning to contest in about 180 seats. Sources added that the DMDK is also keen on seats like Virugambakkam, Salem, Sholingur, Tirutani, Dharmapuri, Salem West, Mettur that are already in high demand between the PMK and the AIADMK.