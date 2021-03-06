CPI signs deal with DMK, Congress still holding out for more

Chennai :

The Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) on Friday organised an emergency executive committee meeting to discuss with the cadres for the final settlement with its main allay, as the DMK refused to allot the required 27 seats.





Senior Congress leader Veerappa Moily and AICC in-charge of Tamil Nadu Dinesh Gundu Rao also participated in the meeting.





“Our cadre gave us several suggestions. However, we are continuing our talks with the DMK and it would be finalised soon,” TNCC president KS Alagiri said, emerging out of the meeting. Asserting that the Congress will contest only with DMK for this Assembly polls, the Congress leader said, “We will contest together and would win this election”.





Alagiri also dismissed speculation that Congress would walk out of the DMK-led alliance if the party does not offer the required seats.





Sources from the Congress also said since the DMK was offering only 23 or a maximum of 24 seats. However, the national party is keen to contest 27 seats after coming down from 50. “The four seats is the difference. It will be solved shortly,” a senior Congress leader said. The deal with other allies, including MDMK, Kongunadu Makkal Desiya Katchi (KMDK) and CPM, is expected to be concluded by Saturday.