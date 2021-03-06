TN Elections 2021: BJP gets 20 seats in AIADMK alliance

Chennai :

A statement from AIADMK headquarters said that the party coordinator O Panneerselvam and joint coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami along with TN BJP state president L Murugan and BJP state in charge C T Ravi had signed the agreement.





The AIADMK will work for the BJP candidate in the Kanyakumari Lok Sabha seat, the release said. The list of constituencies are to be decided during the visit of BJP leader Amit Shah scheduled on Sunday.