Sat, Mar 06, 2021

TN Elections 2021: BJP gets 20 seats in AIADMK alliance

Published: Mar 06,202112:13 AM

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

The ruling AIADMK and the BJP on Friday night signed the poll pact agreement with the AIADMK and BJP leaders agreeing for 20 assembly seats and vacant Kanyakumari Lok Sabha seat.

File photo
File photo
Chennai:
A statement from AIADMK headquarters said that the party coordinator O Panneerselvam and joint coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami along with TN BJP state president L Murugan and BJP state in charge C T Ravi had signed the agreement. 

The AIADMK will work for the BJP candidate in the Kanyakumari Lok Sabha seat,  the release said. The list of constituencies are to be decided during the visit of BJP leader Amit Shah scheduled on Sunday.

Related Tags :

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations