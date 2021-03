Chennai :

The BJP National spokesperson Ravichandran who is on a visit to Chennai to over see the party's election works, met the reporters in the BJP's election headquarters, today.





Ravichandran chided the DMK party and said "this is not about 'rising sun', its about 'raising sons'". He further said that the opposition parties, DMK and Congress doesn't represent developmental politics but rather the ruling BJP stands by it.





Ravichandran also said that since BJP believes in developmental politics, it diverts the 'spectrum auction' funds to provide free LPG cylinders.









Earlier the BJP spokesperson chastised the state's opposition party DMK and its alliance partner Congress for ruining the Indian economy.