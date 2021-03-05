TN Elections 2021: AIADMK Releases First List Of Candidates, Chief Minister To Contest From Edappadi

Chennai :

The ruling AIADMK released the first list of its party candidates for the April 6 assembly polls, on Friday. The Chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami will contest from Edappadi constituency while the Party co- ordinator O Panneerselvam will contest from Bodinayakkanur, the party said in a statement. Sitting ministers D Jayakumar and C Ve Shanmugham will retain their seats of Royapuram and Villupuram respectively. For Srivaikundam and Nillakottai reserve constituency the party has fielded sitting MLAs S P Shanmughanathan and S Themozhi, respectively.





According to AIADMK sources, the 95 percent of the state cabinet and 80 percent of the sitting MLAs are to be fielded again by the party high command leaving less options for freshers Tamil Nadu assembly elections will be held in a single phase on April 6 and the counting of votes will be done on May 2.





Polls will be held for 234 seats in Tamil Nadu with the Congress-DMK and BJP-AIADMK alliance being the major groups contesting against each other.





The assembly elections in the southern state are important for the national as well as the regional political parties.