Front-end web portal to boost TN varsities’ online admin

Chennai :

At present the process from admission to examination results have gone online in the universities, but still some exam-related works were being done manually, which consumes more time.





With the new system in place, online facilities, including admission and registration of semester examinations in the state-run universities will be further improved with more options available for the students.





A senior official from the Higher Education Department said that the online admission and examination process will be very simple where students could use Android phones to access it.





“The online process would be made easy even to get access from remote areas,” he said adding “no high-speed internet connection is required to access it.”





Claiming that the new online scheme would benefit at least one lakh students from each university, the official said, “the new system will also have online monitoring of fee collection since there were incidents that manual calculations have missed the details.”





Stating that data storage will also be enhanced so that previous records of the students will be intact for future reference, he said, “additional data backup facilities will be developed in the new system.”





Improving universities official websites





The official said in addition to the new online process, the official websites of the universities will also be further improved for full-fledged effectiveness and information to cater to the needs of the students, researchers, teaching and administrative and non-teaching staff of the University and also the public.





“In addition to the usual options, the portal would also have various picks, including internal complaints committee, disability resource centre, placement cell, anti-ragging committee and students’ welfare bureau,” he added.