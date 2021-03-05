Sasikala may re-enter politics after polls, speculate AIADMK insiders

Chennai :

Sasikala, who befriended Jayalalithaa by exchanging movie video cassettes during the early 1980s, later became the second most powerful person in the state during the chief ministership of J Jayalalithaa, which spanned over 20 years. “Sasikala’s statement had triggered fresh debate among AIADMK functionaries. She is not MGR Janaki or Rajnikanth to just move away from politics. She had been a pillar of support with Amma for over 30 years and even if she moves out, politics will revolve around her,” said an AIADMK MLA, who initially sided with the AMMK. After the elections there is a possibility for Chinnamma to re-enter politics, the MLA noted.





“Dhinakaran should be blamed for the political exile of my sister Sasikala and due to the bad ideas and vicious thought process, today the AIADMK has broken into factions,” K Dhivakaran, brother of V K Sasikala told reporters responding to her decision.





“Chinnamma’s past has been very powerful during the days of Jayalalithaa. After the demise of her husband Natarajan and AIADMK leader Jayalalithaa, now lacks the emotional support that she usually draws,” said Sasikala family loyalist C Agneeswaran, who is also the deputy propaganda secretary of Anna Dravidar Kazhagam. Today when there is a crisis those who benefitted from Chinnamma are staying away.





What next for Sasikala and AIADMK is now a mystery for the supporters of Chinnamma.