Work hard to win posts if not given tickets, EPS tells cadre

Chennai :

Palaniswami in address at party headquarters at Royapettah before the commencement of candidates interview, said, “It does not mean that those who have not been tickets are not eligible. Functionaries should accept the decision of the high command and work for the victory of the party and deserving persons will be given posts based on their works later.”





Close to 8,000 AIADMK functionaries submitted applications seeking party ticket to contest in the Assembly elections. The interview for all the candidates was conducted at the party headquarters on Thursday. However, there were allegations that the interview process was an eyewash as AIADMK unlike other political parties completed the interview in a single day.





MGR’s grandson attends interview





Notable among the candidates is Ramachandran, grandson of former Chief Minister and founder of AIADMK, MG Ramachandran, who applied for Alandur, Pallavaram and Andipatti and attended the interview.