Thrashed jumbo sent back to Srivilliputhur temple

Coimbatore :

It was decided to send elephant Jeyamalyatha from Srivilliputhur Andal Temple back as it was considered risky to handle the elephant in the rejuvenation camp in the absence of its mahout. The elephant remained chained since February 21, when its mahout Vinil Kumar (46) and assistant Sivaprasath (32) were arrested by the Forest Department under Wildlife Act for the shocking act of thrashing the jumbo. The duo, who were remanded in judicial custody and lodged in Avinashi Sub-Jail, came out on bail on Wednesday.





A five-member expert team comprising veterinarians examined the elephant and suggested that the elephant be moved to its habituated place as it could turn risky in the rejuvenation camp in the absence of its mahout. The animal was boarded in a lorry and commenced its journey from the site at around 2.30 am on Thursday.





Sources said that Vinil Kumar and his assistant Sivaprasath accompanied the elephant on its journey back to ensure that the animal does not create any trouble. “As the animal has spent so many years on the temple premises at Srivilliputhur, it may feel comfortable there. However, no decision has been taken on re-inducting the mahout Vinil Kumar,” said an official.





Based on the orders of Coimbatore HR&CE joint commissioner R Senthilvelavan considering the risks of maintaining the elephant by a temporary mahout, the animal was shifted to its habituated place.





The annual rejuvenation camp for temple and mutt elephants at Thekkampatti near Mettupalayam is scheduled to end on March 27.