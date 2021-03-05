482 new COVID cases and four deaths logged

Chennai :

The number of cases in Chennai surged to 189 on Thursday, while Coimbatore and Chengalpattu recorded 48 and 42 respectively. Ariyalur, Kallakurichi and Perambalur did not report any cases.





As many as four more deaths were reported in Tamil Nadu (one in private and three in government hospitals). The total number of deaths stands at 12,508.





A total of 490 more people were discharged on Thursday, taking the total number to 8,36,963. There are a total of 3,978 active cases currently.





Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan said the number of tests will be increased due to the emerging new clusters. On Thursday, 50,706 samples and 50,543 people were tested.





As many as 81,026 people were vaccinated on Thursday, taking the total to 6,70,396. As many as 30,986 people above the age of 60 years and 15,467 people with comorbidities were administered the vaccine.





A total of 8,825 healthcare workers and 25,748 frontline workers were also vaccinated.