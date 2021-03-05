Prices of essential items to go up as lorry owners up charges by 30 per cent

Chennai :

B Venkatasamy, treasurer of Tamil Nadu Lorry Owners Federation, said the charges of lorries and small goods vehicles were increased from Wednesday midnight. “This is due to the increasing diesel price. The decision was taken during a meeting held in Chennai on Wednesday,” he added.





The federation urged the government to bring diesel under the purview of GST. Also, the government should extend the life of vehicles to 20 years from 15 years before they are scrapped, the federation demanded.





Venkatasamy added that due to a technical snag in FASTag, lorry drivers have to pay double the charge at the toll gates despite having sufficient balance in the FASTag account. “After leaving the toll plaza, charges are debited. Due to this, we are paying three times the usual charges,” he alleged.





The federation claimed that it has more than 10 lakh lorries, mini lorries and small load autos in the State as members.





Meanwhile, office-bearers of South India Motor Transport Association (SIMTA) are scheduled to meet in Bengaluru on March 9 to discuss diesel price rise and the next course of action. “Lorry owners part of SIMTA have not increased charges. The final decision will be taken only after the Bengaluru meeting,” Yuvaraj of SIMTA said.