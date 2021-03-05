CPI settles for six seats, DMK to offer same number to CPM

Chennai :

Mutharasan told media persons after the talks that the y have finalised the deal and the pact would be signed on Friday after discussing the offer in their state executive meet. Sources in the DMK revealed that the deal was clinched with CPI at six seats and the same would be done with the CPM on Friday or Saturday. Sources in the Left party also confirmed the number and attributed the delay to the choice of constituency.





A left party source disclosed on condition of anonymity that the DMK was also discussing constituencies during the talks and the two left party leaders have visited each other since Wednesday only to reach consensus with regard to constituencies. However, the DMK failed to strike a deal in the second round of talks with Vaiko’s MDMK.





MDMK deputy general secretary ‘Mallai’ Sathya told reporters after the talks that, “DMK offered the same number (of seats) they did in the last meeting. We have stated our demand. We will apprise our leader Vaiko about the DMK stand. The next round of talks would happen,” before asserting their continuance in the DMK led alliance. Both party sources confirmed that the DMK stood by its four-seat offer.