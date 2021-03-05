DTNext Exclusive: People will decide Udhay's political journey not me, says MK Stalin

Chennai :

He also spoke about BJP’s reported grip over the ruling AIADMK, and reiterated his party’s commitment to oppose the saffron party.





DMK petitioned the Governor against the CM and other AIADMK ministers’ corruption twice. But the governor has not acted on your petition. Do you think the charges will see a logical conclusion?





There is only one apt phrase to describe AIADMK rule - “Corruption, Collection, Commission”. From small to large schemes, everything is designed and done with a view to loot public money. DMK submitted a 97-page memorandum with adequate documents of evidence highlighting corruption by the AIADMK ministers. The governor has forwarded these charges to the Home Ministry. In various outreach programmes we’ve conducted, people have come forward with their experiences on the same. In this election, people will ensure that they will take this to a logical conclusion by punishing the corrupt and giving the AIADMK and their alliance candidates a crushing defeat.





Madras High Court has ordered Anna University to follow the 49.5% reservation policy of GoI in M Tech admission. BJP will be in power till 2024. What are your plans to safeguard the hard won 69% reservation of TN?





Historically, DMK has fought to protect federal rights and has always stood solidly for the interest of the state unlike the AIADMK which is hand-in-glove with those who want to destroy state autonomy and belittle the rights of the state. By standing with the BJP at the Centre, what has AIADMK achieved? The construction of AIIMS in Madurai has been halted for two years. GST imposition has hurt millions of livelihoods. Even the Finance Commission has not given Tamil Nadu its due. AIADMK allowed NEET after all the damage it has caused. They have not opposed the New Education Policy, which is a tool for Hindi/Sanskrit imposition and a direct attack on state autonomy. They support the new farm laws, which farmers across the country condemn. Unlike the AIADMK, DMK won’t be subservient to the Centre. We will resist every attempt at subordination and protect our policy of reservation at any cost. DMK is always prepared to face any challenge aimed at hurting state’s rights. While we always extend our hand in friendship, we will not hesitate to raise our voice for our rights. DMK was seen as one of the parties leading the charge against the right wing forces.





Will DMK continue opposing right wing forces after the election?





Definitely! There is no doubt about that. DMK has always stood for social justice. Anyone who tries to sow the seeds of inequality, religious divisions, or any kind of oppression in the state would be strongly opposed. There is no place for such reactionary elements in our state. No fundamentalist force will go unchallenged. From the time of Periyar, Anna, and Kalaignar, DMK has been steadfast in its opposition to authoritarian and hegemonic tendencies. DMK carries their legacy.





AIADMK leaders have been countering your corruption charges by levelling nepotism allegations against the DMK. The CM cites your son Udhayanidhi’s elevation as an example...





Are they qualified to question me about nepotism? Who is the only AIADMK member in the Lok Sabha? It is Panneerselvam’s son Raveendranath. Pannerselvam’s other son Jayapradeep is terrorising people into compliance and submission. What about Amit Shah’s son? He has been parachuted into the BCCI. There are a number of other examples also. What the AIADMK and BJP does is mix nepotism and corruption in nefarious ways. They loot the government’s coffers by giving key tenders to their family members, who consider themselves above the law.





Udhayanidhi is going on a whirlwind tour of the state. At his age (43), you were already an MLA. Would you consider giving him a MLA ticket this time?





The DMK values hard and sincere work done with an ideological conviction and commitment. I worked for about 50 years for the party on the ground to get to where I am today. Udhayanidhi will also have to work hard on the ground, like everyone else. His journey going forward will be decided based on his performance and what the people of Tamil Nadu think of him.





You have launched a new program called “Ungal Thoguthiyil Stalin’’ collecting thousands of petitions and promising resolution in 100 days. What was your experience like?





In our interactions with people, DMK saw that almost every individual in Tamil Nadu is facing problems. People asked for help where the AIADMK government has failed. They have more faith in us than in Palaniswamy and the AIADMK government. Over the past month, I’ve covered a number of assembly constituencies throughout the state. Meeting people directly strengthens my resolve to remove their suffering.





AIADMK has launched Vetri Nadai Podum Tamizhagam campaign to counter your campaign song “Stalin than vararru, Vidiyal thara poraaru’’. How will you match the resourceful ruling party?





In a year where lakhs of people are suffering from the effects of the pandemic and the state is reeling under public debt, where people are struggling even for basic services, the AIADMK government used taxpayers’ money for election campaigns. This is a criminal act. How can Tamil Nadu march towards victory with AIADMK if this is the sorry state of affairs after ten years of AIADMK’s misrule? ‘Stalin Thaan Vararu’ is a people’s campaign, and not mine.





Reports suggest that DMK has been less ‘generous’ in allotting seats to allies this time. DMK had won a little over 50% of the contested seats in 2016, while your allies had won only 20%. You have set a target of 200 seats this time. Would your seat-sharing formula be different in 2021?





The main thing about the DMK alliance is that we are united both politically and ideologically against an anti-Tamil group -- the AIADMK+BJP front. Our unity will accelerate us towards victory in all 200+ constituencies. We already have offered to lend our symbol to the alliance parties, but we will respect if parties choose to contest under their own symbols as well.





You have not ruled out the chances of accommodating newer allies, especially Kamal’s MNM. Is there space for more allies?





At the moment, ours is a mega alliance, rooted in progressive ideology. Given the poll dates are out now, smaller parties continue to have the right to reach out to us.





Another feature of your campaign was former CM Jayalalithaa’s death issue. You have reiterated that a thorough probe would be ordered into her death if DMK returns to power. Why does DMK show such interest in her death?





Looking into Jayalalithaa’s death is not a campaign rhetoric. This is something most people in Tamil Nadu want to know. The mysterious circumstances of her death are something everyone has been worried about. For every human who dies, we probe into the cause of death -- whoever that might be. Yet for the CM, no one has done this. It may appear strange that the DMK seems to be more concerned about how she died than the AIADMK while even OPS stopped asking about it. This is not the act of an honest person. We just want a transparent inquiry and we owe it to the people of Tamil Nadu.





There is a speculation that the Chennai visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi had put an end to alleged differences in the AIADMK, especially over the issue of CM candidate. Your comment?





The AIADMK has sold their body and soul to the BJP government at the Centre. From Delhi, the BJP controls AIADMK’s internal matters and politics. They have totally lost the ability to resolve things on their own. This slave government is confused and does what their masters direct them to do.





BJP leaders have publicly declared that they would create a TN devoid of Dravidian parties. Do you see a national party like BJP becoming your arch rival in future?





You are underestimating the Dravidian stock. This election is between Tamils and those who want to rule Tamil Nadu. The people of Tamil Nadu will show them that they will not bow or bend to any power outside Tamil Nadu. AIADMK’s servility towards the BJP won’t change that. It is unfortunate that a party bearing Anna’s name should do so against everything he stood for.





Likewise, there is a lot of talk about MGR this election. Kamal Haasan and EPS are staking claim for MGR’s legacy. Even you had recalled your close association with MGR. Why MGR all of a sudden?





MGR was more than Tamil Nadu’s CM to me. He wanted me to call him ‘Periyappa’. I spent considerable time of my childhood and youth with him. So when I reminisce about my time with MGR, it is personal. Only parties that are not backed by hard work and strong leaders resort to appropriating the image of others. DMK does not need it. We are a party of people’s leaders.





The DMK manifesto has always created excitement. This time you have promised an education loan waiver. What kind of surprises can be expected this time?





The three things that are highest on our agenda include preserving the rights of the people of Tamil Nadu, hearing people out and being there for them no matter what, and making sure that no one is left behind when it comes to support from the government. Our manifesto will reflect people’s aspirations and needs. More than short-term big ticket poll promises, what Tamil Nadu needs is a vision. I will be releasing my Vision for Tamil Nadu in Tiruchy on March 7, which will outline our roadmap to making every state department in Tamil Nadu the best in the country.