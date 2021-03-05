Editorial: Between a rock and a hard place

Chennai :

Ending the suspense over her political ‘entry’, the aide of former chief minister J Jayalalithaa, VK Sasikala issued a voluble two-page letter declaring that her gesture to quit was to ensure that “Amma’s golden rule continues for more than 100 years” even as she appealed to ‘true cadre of Amma to stay united for the upcoming polls”. She added, “When Amma was alive, just as I was her sister who executed her thoughts, I am the same now..” If one were to read between the lines, Sasikala has sent out a couple of clear messages.





Firstly, her appeal was to the loyalty of the true cadre of Amma- not AIADMK, but Amma - and secondly, she has established that she always acted on the behest of Jayalalithaa. For all her bravado of using the party flag on her return to Chennai after serving her jail term, it’s clear Sasikala is acutely aware that her identity is closely linked with Jayalalithaa’s and not the AIADMK party. And despite the statements about being active in politics made on her 23-hour drive back from Bengaluru, Sasikala is back to doing what she knows best - operating behind the scenes, away from the public eye.





If one were to look back at Sasikala’s manoeuvres, her letter and its contents follow a familiar pattern. In 2011, when she was expelled from the party by an angry Jaya, it was a similar letter with an apology and claims that she was not interested in politics or a party position coupled with a sentimental promise to always remain a sister to ‘Akka’ that got her back to Poes Garden in three months or so. However, in the weeks leading up to Jaya’s demise and shortly after, her machinations were in full display as many leaders witnessed the deft manner in which she could gather together loyalists and take control of the party - however short-lived the attempt turned out to be.





So the question here is what compelled Sasikala to quit politics even before she entered the fray? The simple answer is that she was never eligible to contest in the upcoming elections. Following her conviction in 2017, as per the Supreme Court verdict, Sasikala was then the AIADMK General Secretary and was barred from contesting elections for 10 years. This leads to the other option of her holding a party post, possibly the same one she held during the time of her conviction. She attempted going down that route too, a week after her return to Chennai. Sasikala renewed the legal proceedings against the AIADMK leaders including Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam and party presidium chairman E Madhusudhanan seeking to dismiss their appointments as party coordinators. However, she faced a massive legal push-back from the party which cited the Supreme Court’s final verdict in the ‘Two Leaves’ symbol case which had already rejected the petition filed by Sasikala. So unless she spotted a legal loophole, it appeared like her chances of holding a post within AIADMK were very slim. With very few options left, Sasi’s decision to take the high road could well be seen as a face-saver for herself, but will also lead to a much-needed thaw in AIADMK’s seat-sharing talks with allies that appeared deadlocked over her looming presence.





Interestingly, apart from drawing sharp reactions from the media and politicians, Sasi’s big decision doesn’t seem to have impacted the public much. Apart from the presence of a handful of supporters outside her house and a few crocodile tears from party members, the animated discussions and speculations that follow such dramatic announcements are missing. And that’s understandable, as, with barely weeks to go, AIADMK needs to quickly move on and present a united front, to combat the DMK juggernaut which is riding high on popularity and anti-incumbency. It remains to be seen whether Sasi will continue to lie low and let the upcoming political battle run its course.