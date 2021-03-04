Congress hints at other options as DMK unrelenting on seat talk

Seat sharing talks in the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance has hit a dead end as almost all allies are at loggerheads with the party. A sulking Congress, the largest ally of DMK, has already started planting ideas that they were not averse to considering other optionslike Kamal Haasan’s Makkal Neethi Maiam or even TTV Dhinakaran’s Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK).
Chennai:
A senior Congress leader, unwilling to be quoted, disclosed “DMK is very adamant. They are not going beyond the 18-seat offer. The harmony of the alliance has already been spoiled. We must explore options like MNM or some understanding with TTV’s AMMK.” Significantly, AICC in-charge of Tamil Nadu Dinesh Gundu Rao would be consulting Congress district presidents at Sathyamurthu Bhavan on Thursday on the face-off with the DMK and other possible alliance options.
