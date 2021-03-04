Congress hints at other options as DMK unrelenting on seat talk

Chennai :

A senior Congress leader, unwilling to be quoted, disclosed “DMK is very adamant. They are not going beyond the 18-seat offer. The harmony of the alliance has already been spoiled. We must explore options like MNM or some understanding with TTV’s AMMK.” Significantly, AICC in-charge of Tamil Nadu Dinesh Gundu Rao would be consulting Congress district presidents at Sathyamurthu Bhavan on Thursday on the face-off with the DMK and other possible alliance options.