From terror to tamed: ‘Arisi Raja’ walks out of krall

Coimbatore :

More than a year after being captured in November, 2019, the elephant has been trained to become a ‘kumki’. Finally, the majestic ‘Arisi Raja’ walked out of the ‘krall’ from Varagaliyar elephant camp in Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR) on Tuesday.





“The elephant has learnt to be good and obeys the commands of the mahout. Still, one thing the elephant refuses to change is its likeness towards rice,” said N Naveen Kumar Ulanthy Forest Range Officer. The jumbo has also been allowed to mingle with other camp elephants.