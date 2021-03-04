Sarabanga lift irrigation scheme irks Delta ryots

Thiruchirapalli :

The farmers have been agitating against the project for long.





Sources said that the Rs 565 crore project would fill around 100 water bodies, including 33 tanks in Edappadi, the home constituency of Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami.





Delta farmers pointed out that the actual plan of the scheme is to release only surplus water, but on February 26, water release was made even when the Mettur was not at full level.





PS Masilamani, Joint Secretary of Tamil Nadu Farmers Association told DT Next that the scheme and the system of release of water should be released in the gazette after formally discussed in the Assembly. Only then it would legally be followed. Now, no norm was followed during the release of water as it was based on the interest of the Chief Minister.





“Cauvery water is for Cauvery Delta people and diversion of water to one particular region would certainly affect irrigation in over 18 lakh acres in the region. Around 20 districts that are dependent on the Cauvery for drinking water purposes would be affected,” claimed Masilamani.





The farmers’ associations even plan to approach the court. “We have decided to show our wrath in the Assembly polls,” they added.