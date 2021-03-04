Teachers demand increased poll duty remuneration

Chennai :

More than one lakh teachers from government and private schools have been identified district-wise to be appointed as zonal officers, presiding officers, returning officers, expenditure officials and booth level officials for the upcoming Assembly elections in April.





Noting how there have been four elections, including local body polls, in the last 10 years, Tamil Nadu Teachers’ Association president PK Ilamaran said the remuneration has remained the same for the teachers. The present remuneration ranges from Rs 1,100 to Rs 1,800 depending on the duty they are entrusted.





“We will give our representation to the Election Commission seeking increase in payment for election works to encourage teaching community and other government staff who work tirelessly,” he said. The Commission should also take steps to provide food to these teachers on this special duty, he added.





Tamizhaga Tamizh Aasiriyar Kazhagam joint secretary R Dhandapani added that they faced threats from political functionaries at the time of polling during the past elections. “Therefore, more police personnel should be deployed at the polling booths to enhance security during polling,” he said.





Dhandapani also urged the Election Commission to allocate polling booths for teachers and other government employees within 10 km radius from their residence. “Also, most of the schools that are used as polling stations do not have proper toilets. The Commission should also ensure hygienic restrooms,” he added.





S Kesavan, secretary, TN Private and Matriculation School Welfare Association, said that in view of the pandemic situation, authorities should ensure that all guidelines given in the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP), including sanitisation works, are adopted at all polling stations. “Similarly, all voters should also be screened using thermal scanner and the polling booth in-charge should ensure that hand sanitisers are provided to the voters,” he added.