CPM, CPI leaders meet amid speculations about offer of less seats

Chennai :

CPM politburo member G Ramakrishnan met leaders of CPI at the latter’s headquarters Balan Illam on Wednesday afternoon reportedly to discuss the political situation in the state including the seat-sharing talks.





The meeting of the leaders of Left parties happened a day after they separately held seat-sharing talks with the DMK for the April 6 Assembly polls.





DMK had reportedly offered four seats each to the CPM and the CPI, even though both demanded seats in double-digit like in previous elections.





CPI state secretary R Mutharasan played down Ramakrishnan’s visit as a routine one and termed the seat-sharing talks with the DMK as cordial.





“CPM leader Ramakrishnan coming to our office is nothing unusual. We often visit each other office,” he said.





Ramakrishnan said it was a routine meeting to discuss the political situation in the state. “We did not discuss the seat-sharing talks,” he said, adding that talks with the DMK would continue.





The CPI has convened its state executive meeting on Thursday.





“The party’s state executive meeting will take place on Thursday to take stock of the political developments in the wake of the elections. On March 6, the state council will meet in Tiruchy in the presence of party’s general secretary D Raja,” he said,





To a question on the seat-sharing talks ending inconclusively on Tuesday, he said that such talks would place in a protracted manner and would not end in a day.