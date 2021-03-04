Trivia: When Jayaprakash sought ticket for Jaya

Chennai :

One such was the strategy adopted by former Kuppam panchayat president S Jayaprakash during the1991 Assembly elections. He surprised everyone in the party HQ by remitting Rs 10,000 application fee requesting that party supremo J Jayalalithaa to contest from Anaicut constituency in Vellore district.





The functionaries, who were taken aback, refused to accept the payment, but Jayaprakash insisted them to check with the leader in Poes Garden. Everyone was awe-struck as the reply came in favour of Jayaprakash. As the news of Jayaprakash’s request and the response from Poes Garden came in the media, hordes of functionaries replicated. Jayaprakash’s way later turned out to be a common formula in many parties.