Kamal promises 50 pc jobs for women in uniformed services

Chennai :

Releasing his party’s agenda for women, youth welfare and sports development here, Haasan said that if his party is voted to power, the government will procure and distribute sanitary napkins through PDS outlets for poor urban and rural adolescent girls and women.





Reiterating his party’s earlier announcement of monetising household work to give dignity and recognition to homemakers, he said that to protect women in distress, hostels will be set up in every district for free emergency overnight stay for women in distress and establish a follow-up system on complaints registered with 181 women’s helpline.





He said that banks will be established at the district level to be run by women and for women. “Education, skill-building, employment and socio-economic support to be given to all single mothers,” the MNM leader assured.





On the youth welfare, the actor-turned-politician said that the MNM will create 50 lakh job opportunities within the term of its government. He also assured to provide jobs to graduate withing 100 square km from their place of stay. “Don’t seek work, work will seek you,” he said, adding that any youth employing five or more youth is eligible for special financial incentives. To regulate the work of the gig economy, he said that to ensure the dignity of workers with off-grid breaks and accident insurance.





For sports development in the state, he said that to foster discipline, time management and fitness among the people, the MNM government would lead a fit Tamil Nadu movement, starting at schools, colleges and homes. “World-class sports complex at every panchayat union level to churn out Olympic and World Champions from the state with private-public partnerships. A special sports facilities for persons with disabilities, ” he said, assuring to give a fillip to traditional village sports.





Kalam aide Ponraj joins MNM





Former President APJ Abdul Kalam’s scientific advisor V Ponraj on Wednesday joined Makkal Needhi Maiam led by actor Kamal Haasan ahead of the state Assembly polls on April 6.





Welcoming Ponraj into his party, Haasan said that Ponraj worked along with Kalam for more than 20 years to realise his dream and after the demise of the former president, he came to public life to realise his dreams. He said Ponraj would be the vice-president along with Dr R Mahendran.