AIADMK nothing without us: DMDK

Chennai :

“The BJP is still keen on 30 Assembly seats and also prefers the merger of AIADMK and AMMK, but the ruling party leaders are not willing to yield for both the demands,” said an informed AIADMK senior. “We are giving the Kanniyakumari Lok Sabha seat, which is equivalent to six Assembly seats and they should come down from their demand,” he added.





Meanwhile, DMDK Deputy Secretary LK Sudhish on Wednesday kicked off yet another controversy by stating that it was AIADMK, which has been pleading with DMDK for alliance and not the vice-versa. “We are not begging for a place in the alliance. Without DMDK, AIADMK is nothing, which was evident in 2011 Assembly election,” said LK Sudhish, at a party meeting in Arani, in Tiruvannamalai district.





Alliance talks with DMDK are still inconclusive as the party’s representatives had once again skipped the alliance talks after they were invited by Deputy Convenor of AIADMK KP Munusamy. “Except PMK, almost all allies of the AIADMK are at loggerheads as the ruling party is not supporting the demands of smaller parties,” opined Kangeyam MLA U Thaniayarasu, who won a seat in 2016 poll.