Third front? Sarathkumar backs Kamal Haasan as CM candidate

Chennai :

At the All India Samathuva Makkal Katchi (AISMK) general body meeting held in Thoothukudi on Wednesday, founder president R Sarathkumar said that his party would be in alliance with Kamal Hassan’s Makkal Neethi Maiam (MNM) for the coming polls and would contest in 26 constituencies. He also endorsed Kamal Hassan as the Chief Minister candidate of the alliance. The annoucement comes days after Sarathkumar along with representatives of Indhiya Jananayaga Katchi (IJK) met Kamal Haasan at his party office on February 27 to explore the possibility of an alliance.





“I would like to express my heartfelt thanks to AISMK leader Sarathkumar for proposing me as the Chief Ministerial candidate of the coalition that the people want,” Haasan tweeted earlier in the day.





When asked about his alliance with Sarathkumar’s party, Haasan said that the talks are still progressing but ‘they have already shaken hands’. Haasan also denied communication with nation parties for an alliance.