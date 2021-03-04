Sasi ‘quits’ politics, says will pray for united party

Chennai :

In a major shock to her supporters and AMMK cadre alike, the ousted leader released her statement to the media late on Wednesday





In the letter, Sasi urged the followers of Puratchi Thalaivar MGR and Amma J Jayalalithaa to stay united and work together to put up a strong front.





“I have never sought any posts or power. I will continue to remain indebted to Jayalalithaa’s followers and the people of Tamil Nadu. I will stay away from active politics and pray to my elder sister (Jayalalithaa) and God for the return of Amma’s rule,” Sasikala said in a signed statement.





She said that the followers of MGR and Jayalalithaa should ensure that the rule of AIADMK continues and their common enemy, DMK, which she mentioned as an evil force, should be defeated. “I will continue to pray for the victory of AIADMK”





Sharing the copies of the statement issued by his aunt Sasikala, AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran said that he was not aware of the developments until he saw the statement on Wednesday late evening. “I tried for more than half an hour insisting her not to go public. This statement is a rude shock to me, but AMMK will continue to fight against the DMK and we will contest the Assembly polls. Our party has got 1,300 applications from aspirants so far and will receive applications till March 10. I will contest in the upcoming polls,” Dhinakaran said.





Meanwhile, the ruling AIADMK and the BJP welcomed the announcement of Sasikala. AIADMK joint co-ordinator KP Munusamy said, “This is good news for the ruling party and the problems between the AIADMK and the AMMK aggravated only because of Dhinakaran.” BJP state general secretary KT Raghavan said Sasikala’s decision has to be respected. “She has expressed support for the ruling AIADMK and in my view, the BJP-AIADMK alliance will win the polls,” Raghavan said. After being released from a Bengaluru prison following completion of a four-year term in an assets case, Sasikala had last month announced her intention to engage in active politics.





Her subsequent political moves, including the stand of the AMMK floated by her nephew TTV Dhinakaran, in the polls was keenly awaited by observers and political parties alike in the state especially in the context of the crucial assembly elections.