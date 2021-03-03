Kamal Haasan Gives Three Days For 'Good People' To Join Him For Campaigns

Chennai :

Amid reports of sulking DMK allies wanting to quit the alliance, Makkal Needhi Maiam president and actor Kamal Haasan on Wednesday in a cryptic message extended an olive branch to “good people” to join hands with him as there was not much time left for campaigns to begin.





“When I invited ‘good people’ to come, they started coming. They should continue to come. Don’t keep thinking about it. There is no time left. Don’t we need at least 30 days to the campaign? I will give you three days time to think. After that, there is no time and we should go for campaigning. Treat this as an invitation,” Haasan said addressing a rally at Mylapore after starting his election campaign for April 6 polls.









Haasan’s cryptic remarks come at a time when the seat-sharing talks in the DMK led alliance came to a standstill with allies sulking over the few seats offered to them.





Earlies, the actor-politician got a boost for his third front with All India Samathuva Makkal Katchi founder R Sarathkumar backing his chief ministerial candidature.









“I would like to express my heartfelt thanks to AISMK leader Sarathkumar for proposing me as the chief ministerial candidate of the coalition that the people want. Those who care about the welfare of the people will join hands with us in the coming days. Let Tamil Nadu win this time,” Haasan tweeted, before starting his second leg of campaigning at Alandur from where he was likely to contest for the April 6 polls.





Sarathkumar’s backing came days after he along with representatives of Indhiya Jananayaga Katchi met Kamal Haasan at his party office on February 27 to explore the possibility of joining an alliance for April 6.









At the Mylapore rally, Haasan hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for suddenly becoming fond of Tamil language and Thirukural. “If you utter Thirukural with mistakes, you think Tamils will vote for you? We may give you marks,” he said, criticising the attempts to saffronise Thiruvalluvar with ‘kudimi’ and saffron robes. He also came down on chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswamy for calling himself as a farmer. “I will accept, you came from a poor family. But you have amassed wealth that you are not worthy of,” he said, asking the people not to vote taking money.





Haasan also claimed that a political party offered him Rs 100 crore to campaign for it but he did not take it. He said that he was not for sale then and now.