TN records 489 new COVID-19 cases: 2 fatalities: Dy CM gets the jab

Chennai :

Recoveries eclipsed new cases with 494 people being discharged, taking the cumulative number to 8,36,473, leaving 3,990 active cases in the State. Chennai accounted for the maximum number of infections with 184, taking the total to 2,36,072 till date.





The metropolis also accounted for a little over one-third of the COVID-19 fatalities at 4,157 deaths. The two deceased were ailing with pre-existing comorbidity or chronic illness.





A total of 50,783 samples were tested on Wednesday, taking the total specimens examined so far to 1,76,30,655 . As many as 27 districts reported fresh infections in single digits while 35 districts reported ''zero'' fatalities. Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam took the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at MGM Health Care on the outskirts of the city on Wednesday.





The nationwide vaccination of 60 plus age group and those aged between 45-59 got underway on March 1 Governor Banwarilal Purohit and senior state ministers, including Health Minister C Vijayabaskar, have already got the jab.





Health secretary J Radhakrishnan told reporters that over 75 per cent of health care workers have been vaccinated since the start of the drive in Tamil Nadu on January 16. Some police department personnel and those engaged in poll related works were yet to get the shot he said and urged them to come forward to get it done.





He said there has been an encouraging response from senior citizens since the current vaccination drive kicked off in March 1. What was a cause for worry was that some districts were still reporting COVID-19 infections in single digits,which was mainly due to not wearing masks and maintaining social distancing, he said. "When we analyzed, we came to know that those who tested positive had attended family functions without wearing masks or not maintained social distancing, " he said.





This was also found by a central team which visited the state recently, he said. Radhakrishnan said the government has directed District Collectors to ensure that people wear masks and maintain social distancing so that the disease is contained "People should not think that the prevalence of the virus is less. Even if a single symptom shows up in an individual, they should immediately visit a government hospital", he said. To a query, he said the Centre has supplied adequate amount of vaccines to Tamil Nadu and that over five lakh people have so far been vaccinated.