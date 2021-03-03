Demand to curb distribution of gifts by AIADMK

Coimbatore :

In a petition to Coimbatore District Collector K Rajamani, who is the district election officer, the MLA claimed that AIADMK workers were involved in distribution of saree, dhoti, plates and cash.





“Distribution is rampant particularly in Singanallur and Coimbatore South constituency during the night. Even if taken to the notice of police, they don’t seem to act and come late to the spot,” the MLA said.





The MLA claimed that they had caught red handed AIADMK workers distributing gift items packed in a cover displaying the photo of Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa.





The gift items were stocked inside a car parked in the house of a BJP functionary at Peelamedu in Singanallur Assembly constituency.





Meanwhile, the Kuniamuthur police have booked cases against five DMK workers for distributing pamphlets criticizing SP Velumani.