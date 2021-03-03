Liquor sale: Poll rule says only 2 full bottles per person

Chennai :

A senior official from Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (Tasmac), the monopoly agency to liquor in the state, seeking anonymity told DT Next on Tuesday that further restrictions with regard to the liquor sales and possession for personal consumption have been imposed for the Assembly polls.





The official pointed out that the Election Commission’s model code with regard to the sales was that the state government could fix the sales of liquor for individuals according to the situation. Accordingly, a person or an individual within the state could purchase only a maximum of two full (750 ML) of any hard liquor and one case of beer in a single sale.





Similarly, if a full 750 ML bottle containing hard liquor is not available in the liquor outlet, an individual could get either four half bottles (355 ML each) or eight 180 ML bottles, which could be either Brandy or Whiskey or Rum or Vodka or Gin.





“Clear instructions have been given to all the salesmen in the Tasmac outlets across the state to strictly follow the new rules,” he said adding “however, a person could also get his usual quota of one case of beer and another case of wine along with hard liquor.”





He said there would be 750 ML 10 bottles each in one case (box) of hard liquor and similarly, 12 bottles containing 650 ML beer each will be available in one case.





“Similarly, the holding capacity of an individual at home has also been restricted to four full bottles containing hard liquor with one case of wine and one case of beer,” the Tasmac official added.





He said during normal period, a person could hold nine full bottles (750 ml each) of hard liquor, eight bottles containing beer, and nine full bottles of wine at any time.





The official also said that usually, people would purchase in bulk for booze parties against their original quota due to relaxations. “However, no bulk liquor sales will be allowed for organising such get-togethers,” he added.