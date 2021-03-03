Madurai govt school gets ISO certification

Madurai :

Chief Educational Officer R Swaminathan on Tuesday said the school deserves respect and support of the community it serves. Taking into account cleanliness and hygiene, infrastructure facility and services, a team, which inspected the premises of the school earlier, endorsed student-friendly environment at the school.





Normally, private schools would vie for such prestigious award, but this time, the Government High school stood above all in Madurai to earn the ISO certification. Due to the outstanding quality of the school, it has witnessed an additional enrolment of 40 students this academic year, the CEO said.





VM Vinayagamoorthy, headmaster of the school, said, at his own interest, a website and mobile app are being designed to benefit poor students get through NTSE, NMMS and TRUST Mental ability test to get scholarship benefits.