Collectors told to file satellite images of all waterbodies as on March 15

Chennai :

The first bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy livid with the matter being indicative of the apathy towards maintaining waterbodies and wanton desecration thereof all over the state, said, “As has been repeated by this court that waterbodies are the lungs that allow human habitation and they cannot be allowed to be encroached on or even touched to maintain whatever is left of the ecology.”





“But there is flagrant disregard to the law and orders, unfortunately even by revenue authorities who are tasked with the obligation to preserve and protect public land and waterbodies,” the bench said while holding that it is imperative that satellite images of all talukas be prepared as on March 15.





“Every district collector will remain personally liable for ensuring satellite images of all talukas of the relevant district being downloaded and the satellite image of all talukas spread across such districts being on the website of every district Collectorate by March 17,” the bench held.





It also directed the master file in pdf form containing the satellite images of all talukas in the district reach the Chief Secretary by March 24, for the records to be maintained at the state Secretariat and to the registrar general of this court to be preserved as a reference mark in future matters.





The bench was passing interim directions on a plea that disputed the government submission that the Rs 186 crore project undertaken for beautification of water front does not interfere with the course or flow of water or check dam or the like.





However, the bench made it clear that if any construction is made on any waterbody or creating any impediment to water flow, however much the cost, the same may be liable to be demolished.