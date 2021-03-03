Gang severs youth’s head and places it before temple, one held

Thiruchirapalli :

Manikandan (20), who was out on bail, for assaulting Muthuraman (24) during an inebriated brawl in July 2020, came to a road-side eatery at Easwari Nagar near the Thanjavur Medical College Hospital late on Monday. Muthuraman, who was waiting with four others, whisked him away to the Reddipalayam railway crossing and assaulted Manikandan with lethal weapons early on Tuesday.





After confirming that Manikandan died, the five-member gang, including Muthuraman, severed the head and abandoned the body. They carried the head and placed it in front of Sabthakanni Amman temple, a km away from the incident spot.





On Tuesday morning, the public who noticed the severed head, passed on the information to the Medical College Police who secured the head. The police also seized the body near the railway track.





Later, the police arrested Balaji (19), a close associate of Muthuraman and a search is on for the others.





It may be noted that AIADMK Muthupettai union councilor R Rajesh (38) who was hacked to death by a gang on February 22 had his head severed and body abandoned in similar manner.





The police are conducting an elaborate investigation and chalking out plans to curb such cruel trend.