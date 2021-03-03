Vaccine comes as relief after year of fear, say senior citizens

Chennai :

When receiving his first dose, Lulla explained that he was primarily thinking about his family. Late last year, his family had contracted COVID-19, causing him to isolate himself from his family to be safe. Even though his family has recovered, he said that the vaccine has assured him that such an incident will not happen again.





“My children used to tell me to stay at home and that they would go pick up things for me at the store. I am so grateful for their support. Receiving this vaccine assured not only me, but for them that I will be safe, and that they need not worry so much on my behalf,” said Lulla.





Other elderly and comorbid patients said that despite the vaccine reaching the general public at last, caution and safety must continue afterwards.





For many, relief was the primary emotion after receiving the vaccine, following months of fearing infection. According to 77-year-old Savitri R, they can now begin looking towards the future with hope.





“There is no need to fear stepping out. We also know that now if we contract the disease, it is no longer as fatal as before. We can now live our lives bravely. I am looking forward to travelling to the States to see my son after a year, once I receive my second dose,” she said.





However, all urged caution among the general public, especially those who have not received their vaccination. “We are not fully immune until we receive our second dose, so we need to be cautious still. Masking and social distancing have to continue. We cannot take things lightly until a significant portion of the population is vaccinated, after which we can continue as before,” said a 60-year-old Chennai resident, who received her vaccination from Gleneagles Global Health City on Tuesday.