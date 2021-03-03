12.91L identified for postal votes in State, over 1 lakh in city

Chennai :

Releasing the district-wise list of voters eligible for postal votes, the CEO said that the Collectors have already identified the constituency-wise beneficiary voters. Sparsely populated districts like The Nilgiris, Ariyalur and Perambalur have 8,000 to 12,000 voters in the 80 plus age category.





To strengthen the poll security measures, the State has requested 330 companies for paramilitary force from the Centre. The uniformed forces are expected in a couple of days and will be equally distributed across the State, Sahoo said. The CEO also said that the surveillance teams and the flying squads have already begun the process of seizing unaccounted cash, liquor bottles and freebies.





According to informed Secretariat sources, based on Sahoo’s circular to government departments insisted not to take up post-date departmental transfers. Departmental transfers that were planned in the Forest and Environment department has been put on hold. Similarly, a few tender works, which were planned to be floated during the first week of March by the municipal administration department, has now been postponed due to the announcement of the Assembly elections.





According to public election department sources, total cash of Rs 80 lakhs has been seized till now. Most of the seizures have come from Cuddalore, Vellore, Periyakulam and Tiruchy area. Sarees and dhotis without proper documents were also seized.