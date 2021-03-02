Six involved in ATM theft case arrested

Coimbatore :

Six people involved in the ATM theft case in nearby Tirupur were arrested on Tuesday and remanded to custody, police said.





A four-member masked gang, which could not steal the cash as they tried to unsuccessfully break the ATM of Bank of Baroda on Tirupur-Uthukuli Road took it away by dragging it out of the kiosk with the help of a vehicle and later abandoned near Perundurai in Erode district.





Police with the help of CCTV footage managed to trace a container bearing Haryana registration near Karungalpalayam inr Erode on Monday evening.









They cordoned off a godown there and arrested six people.





Police also seized Rs 69,210, two country-made pistols, nine cartridges, a gas welding machine, gas cutter, oxygen cylinder and some clothes.









They were later produced before court in Uthukuli and remanded.