Three held for hiding electrocuted agricultural coolie’s body in Ariyalur

Thiruchirapalli

According to sources, Savarimuthu (40), an agricultural coolie from Senapathy village near Thirumanur in Ariyalur district, went to irrigate the field on the night of February 18. But, he did not return home even the next day. So, family members went in search of Savarimuthu to the field. Though he was not to be found in the field, his two-wheeler, spade, footwear and mobile phone, which was switched off, were lying at that spot.





Since Savarimuthu could not be traced, his wife Jacinta Mary lodged a complaint and Thirumanur police formed a five-member special team to find him out.





Members of the special team conducted an inquiry at Senapathy village where they were informed that Murugesan (55), a farmer from the village, had erected an electric fence to prevent wild boar attacks. Following this, the police secured Murugesan and conducted an inquiry with him at the police station on Sunday night. During the interrogation, Murugesan confessed that Savirmuthu was electrocuted in his field and he attempted to remove the body but in vain. Then, Murugesan put the body in a gunny bag and after four days, he along with his relatives Ganesan (70) and his son Samy Durai (40) cut the body into two, stuffed the pieces into gunny bags and hid them close to a bush.





Later, the police seized the chopped body and buried it at Senapathy village and arrested Murugesan, Ganesan and Samy Durai. Further investigations are on.