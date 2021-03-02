Carcass of 15-yr-old tusker found, infighting suspected as cause of death

Coimbatore :

The elephant, aged 15 years, is believed to have died a few days ago as its body remained swollen and was infested with worms.





On receiving information regarding the elephant lying dead at a cardamom estate, a team led by Bitharkadu Forest Range Officer C Manokaran and veterinarians from the Animal Husbandry Department reached the spot and carried out an examination.





An autopsy revealed that the animal had suffered deep injuries on its stomach and neck suggesting that they were caused in a fight with another tusker. It could have been involved in the fight inside the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR), located barely 200 metres away from the estate. “However, the animal moved into the estate and died following heavy blood loss caused by its injuries. The body of the animal, found alongside a stream was found swollen and infested with worms. Hence, to prevent the water body from getting polluted, the carcass was moved a little distance away and a post mortem was carried out before burial,” said an official.





Officials claimed that they have burnt the tail of the animal alone as it may take longer to decay and may prompt people to remove hair from the tail for its commercial use.





Officials claimed that the onset of summer has led to migration of elephants. During the course of their movement, it is common for male elephants to enter into a fight either to establish their supremacy or to retain its territory that has fodder availability.