Parts of ATM stolen from Tirupur found in Erode site

Parts of the lifted ATM scattered by the thieves on empty land in Erode on Monday

Coimbatore :

The machine was broken into pieces and its currency chest was emptied by the burglars. The broken parts of the ATM were found scattered in a patch of land located barely 300 metres away from the national highways at ‘Saralai’ village in Perundurai.





Police said that the ATM may be left with around Rs 1 lakh in cash. Police have already recovered the SUV, which was stolen by the burglars from Perundurai area and used for removing the ATM. The car was found abandoned at ‘Moongilpalayam pirivu’ on Vijayamangalam National Highways.





Six special teams of police probing into the incident have widened their probe in Erode district.





The CCTV fixed in front of the bank has recorded the daring theft incident. Police suspect the involvement of an interstate gang of thieves as a similar theft of a nationalised ATM was reported in Telangana.





Hence, special teams of police have also fanned out to neighbouring states in search of the culprits.