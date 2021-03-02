HC refuses to vacate order on half toll at two plazas

Chennai :

Dismissing a review petition moved by NHAI seeking permission to collect at least 75 per cent tolll as per the rules, a division bench comprising Justice M Sathyanarayanan and Justice AA Nakkiran refused to vacate the order that had restricted toll collection to 50 per cent.





While filing a status report about the repairs undertaken, the NHAI had submitted that due to the court order directing it to collect only 50 per cent toll, the agency was suffering a loss of more than Rs 16 lakh per day.





Dissatisfied with the repair work carried out to close potholes as big as craters on the highway, the bench led by Justice Sathyanarayanan has been periodically extending the interim order. The court had directed NHAI to collect only 50 per cent toll at two plazas situated on the Maduravoyal-Ranipet stretch of National Highway 48, which connects Chennai with Bengaluru.





In its earlier order, the bench had described the Chennai-Vellore stretch as ‘unsafe’ based on the judge’s personal experience. He had also pointed out that the median on the highway was not being maintained, and signboards and road furniture were inadequate for those travelling at night.