11K public take vax in TN, many face registration issues

Chennai :

A total of 23,439 people were vaccinated, including 11,062 senior citizens and people with comorbidities. A few users of the Co-Win app reported issues registering for the vaccine, but health officials stated that public can walk-in if that is the case.





According to a few users, the Co-Win 2.0 app was not registering family member’s for vaccination. Some mentioned that there were no slots available until March 25. According to director of public health and preventative medicine, Dr TS Selvavinayagam, this should not hinder those eligible from getting their vaccinations.





“If any are experiencing issues in registering through the app, they need not hesitate in visiting any of the many vaccination centres open to the public. It is important that everyone in this category receives their vaccines, so I urge the general public to walk-in and receive their vaccinations,” he said. On Monday, 5,865 elderly persons and 5,197 people above 45 with comorbidities took the COVID-19 vaccines. A total of 5,690 elderly persons and 5,105 persons with comorbidities took Covishield and 175 elderly and 92 persons with comorbidities took Covaxin. A total of 7,588 healthcare workers and 4,789 frontline workers also received their jabs.





As many as 1,222 sessions were held in the State, bringing the number of beneficiaries to 4,81,390.



