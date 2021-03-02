Narayanasamy threatens to sue Shah over cut money charge

Chennai :

A day after Shah accused him of giving “cut money” to the Gandhi family from Central funds meant for the union territory, the senior Congress leader said he will file a criminal defamation case against the Minister, adding he was ready to face any probe in the matter.





Narayanasamy, who resigned along with his Cabinet on February 22 after losing majority in the wake of resignations of Ministers and MLAs, alleged BJP had been ‘toppling’ Congress governments, such as in Arunachal Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh.





“Amit Shah’s statement at a public meeting in Karaikal on Sunday that the Narendra Modi government gave Rs 15,000 crore to Puducherry and that I gave it to the Gandhi family (by cut money) is absolutely baseless and far from truth,” he told reporters in Chennai.





“I challenge Amit Shah. Can you prove your allegation? I am ready for any probe. You are Home Minister. You have IT, ED, IB. Why have you not taken action. Who sent the Rs 15,000 crore when. When did the Prime Minister send it?” he asked.





Narayansamy claimed Shah ‘lied’ on the matter. “I wish to tell the Home Minister--I am going to file criminal defamation (case) against you. I am going to send notice. I am ready for any punishment if he proves his allegation or else he has to publicly apologise,” he said.