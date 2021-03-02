On song: Stalin Vararu to take on EPS’s Vetri Nadai

Chennai :

The Vetri nadai podum Tamizhagamey song of the AIADMK projects declaring of Cauvery Delta as protected agricultural zone, implementation of kudimaramathu scheme, distribution of flood relief to cyclone affected people and distribution scooters to women as credentials of Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami. The campaign song has short interviews of alleged beneficiaries of various state government schemes, mostly implemented during Palaniswami’s tenure.





The song has EPS dominating most of the one-minute video which winds up with an image of former CM J Jayalalithaa.





On the other hand, the DMK campaign video “Stalindhaan varaaru, Vidiyal thara poraaru” has made good use of the protests that dictated the political agenda of the state in the last decade. The DMK campaign video released at Anna Arivalayam this morning has used the original footage of jallikattu protest, Thoothukudi anti-Sterlite protest and even the death of medical aspirant Anitha to hit out at the AIADMK regime. A good portion of the DMK video was also dedicated to the Ungal Thoguthiyil Stalin event, the grand grievance resolution programme Stalin had wound up in Chennai on Sunday.