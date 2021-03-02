EC identifies those eligible for postal votes

Chennai :

A circular issued in this regard said loco pilots, railway protection force personnel, locomotive staff attached to shipping, aviation industry and media personnel on poll duty will be eligible for postal votes. Already the EC had assured postal votes for senior citizens of above 80 years.





Earlier in the day, Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo conducted a meeting with recognised political parties to discuss the effective implementation of model code of conduct. Members from 11 recognised political parties, including the AIADMK, DMK, BJP, Congress and the Left parties took part in the meet. Briefing about the implementation of coronavirus safety protocol in place, CEO Sahoo requested the political parties to adhere to the bio safety norms prescribed by the Commission.





Sahoo also noted that only two representatives will be allowed to accommodate the political party candidates at the time of nominations. DMK organising secretary RS Bharathi demanded transparency in the process of issuing postal ballots to senior citizens. Representatives from Left parties demanded the EC to intensify the surveillance and curb the possibility of cash inducement to voters.





Meanwhile, the ruling AIADMK urged the aspiring MLA candidates to submit the applications on March 3. Earlier the party gave time till March 5 for the aspirants to submit application forms for MLA seats.