Persons aged 80 and above, PwDs among 1.18 lakh eligible for postal voting

Chennai :

“The 16 assembly constituencies in Chennai district have around 1.10 lakh voters above 80 years of age and more than 8,000 voters with disabilities. They should hand over the 12D forms before March 16 to be eligible for postal votes,” said Corporation Commissioner G Prakash.





He added that the list of persons eligible for postal votes would be handed over to the political parties. Persons who are infected with COVID-19 or have symptoms of the infection can also cast postal votes.





Speaking to reporters, Prakash said the civic body has removed more than 12,000 wall posters and political banners across the city after the model code of conduct came into force. “Political parties should get prior permission before 48 hours from the civic body to conduct public meetings, and to use loudspeakers and campaign vehicles. Prior permission is also mandatory to set up election offices,” he added.





A Corporation statement said that voters with disabilities should provide valid documents. “Booth level officers across the city will visit the voters who are eligible for postal votes to distribute forms as well as to collect certificates between March 12 and March 16. If anyone does not wish to cast postal vote, they can cast their votes at the polling booths,” the release added.





If the eligible voters are not home when booth level officers visit them, the officers will visit the house again within five days. Voters who are shortlisted for postal votes will be identified in the electoral roll by mentioning ‘PB’ against their names.





As of Monday, 10 complaints were received pertaining to the violation of the model code of conduct.