TN registers 474 new COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths

Chennai :

According to a state health bulletin, recoveries slightly outnumbered new infections with 482 patients getting discharged, taking the cumulative number to 8,35,506, leaving 4,009 active cases.





Chennai recorded maximum infections with 171, taking the total in the metro to 2,35,721 cases as of today. Next to Chennai, Coimbatore and Chengalpattu reported 41 and 40 new cases. Chennai accounted for 4,155 COVID-19 fatalities.





A total of 50,091 samples were tested on Monday, taking the total specimens examined to 1,75,29,663 so far.





As many as 24 districts reported fresh infections in single digits, while 34 reported ''zero'' fatalities.





Kallakurichi and Peramabalur recorded ''nil''infections while active cases in these districts were three each respectively.